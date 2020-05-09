Walnut Chia Overnight Oats



Ingredients

2 ½ cups milk

1/2 cup chopped California walnuts

1/3 cup chia seeds

1/3 cup rolled oats

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

Assorted fresh berries (optional toppings)

Trivia: Chia seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids. They also provide iron, calcium and fibre, and a rich in antioxidants.



Preparation

1. Stir together all ingredients except toppings in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate

overnight.

2. Spoon into small bowls and top with additional walnuts and berries.

(Contributed by California Walnuts with recipe by celebrity chef Sabyasachi Gorai.)