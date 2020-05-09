Recipe: This make-ahead chia oat bowl is so good for you and takes less than five minutes!
Walnut Chia Overnight Oats
Ingredients
2 ½ cups milk
1/2 cup chopped California walnuts
1/3 cup chia seeds
1/3 cup rolled oats
1/3 cup pure maple syrup
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
Assorted fresh berries (optional toppings)
Trivia: Chia seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids. They also provide iron, calcium and fibre, and a rich in antioxidants.
Preparation
1. Stir together all ingredients except toppings in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate
overnight.
2. Spoon into small bowls and top with additional walnuts and berries.
(Contributed by California Walnuts with recipe by celebrity chef Sabyasachi Gorai.)