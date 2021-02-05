British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, wellknown author of 24 cookbooks, and a restaurateur is a maestro in the culinary world. So, when we heard that Jamie Oliver's Pizzeria, a part of the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group, has opened its doors for the first time ever in South India, you can imagine our excitement. Just a few days old, we visited the outlet to try some of their signature hand-stretched and thincrust Neapolitan pizzas. Our first impression was positive.

We first went for their appetisers and picked the Cheesy Garlic Bread. We must say that we quite enjoyed it. The bread was stuffed and topped with generous amount of cheese and was not dense. The dip served with the bread, added a right hit of spice. Satisfied with our antipasti, we moved on to their pizza menu.

Jamie Oliver

Our first pick from the pizza menu was the classic Margherita. It comes with toppings like crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar and basil. The hint of tanginess from the tomatoes and the freshness from the basil leaves made for an ideal combination. Next up on their menu was Pesto Pomodoro. The crust was fresh, and crisp and the pizza offered a burst of flavours with its homemade pesto sauce. It was also topped with roasted mushroom, courgette, balsamic onion, and two types of cheese — mozzarella and parmesan.

Margherita pizza

Our final choice from the pizza section was the Chilli Freak. The pizza happened to be our favourite. And, just like the name suggests, is a spicebomb. The pizza was made with a secret chilli sauce, topped with jalapeños, freshly diced chillies, mint and parmesan. The Chilli Freak is a delight for those who have a high tolerance for spice. But for those who do not, you might want to skip this as it is not for the fainthearted. We then washed this down with the Masala Lemonade. Tangy, spicy and bursting with the flavours of lemon, the drink was refreshing.

Interiors

We ended our meal with the Tiramisu from their dessert section. A coffee flavoured treat, Jamie’s Tiramisu was light, airy and creamy. With 16 pizza options, a handful of salad and pasta offerings, and ambience depicting the city’s culture Jamie Oliver’s can be a great place for a decadent pizza feast.

Tiramisu

Rs. 800 for two. At Jubilee Hills.