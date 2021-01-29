Outlets that serve authentic Indian comfort food and western classics are always a favourite. It is during our search for similar places that we discovered a newly-opened cloud kitchen — Great Plates. Bindar Kaur, a 45-year old home-maker started this cloud kitchen with the aim of giving her love for cooking an outlet. When we asked her about the idea behind this venture, she says, “I started the brand with an aim to serve the city.”

The newly-opened kitchen sent us some of their best-selling dishes. The food delivered was neatly packed in black boxes. We started our meal with the Chicken Cheese Sandwich. Made with multigrain bread, it comes loaded with cheese. Flavourful to the hilt, the sandwich that comes with a side of French fries is our favourite from the menu. But we must clarify that the sandwich is strictly for cheese lovers only.

Chicken Cheese Sandwich

We then moved on to the White Sauce Alfredo Pasta. The pasta was packed with vegetables — bell peppers, olives, corn, and mushroom. The garlic bread was served alongside, giving us something to mop up the delicious sauce with.

It was time to taste their desi main course. Most of the dishes in this section happen to be Punjabi delicacies. This was done as the founder wanted to honour her roots. Our first pick was Chole-Bhature. We love the authentic Punjabi flavours of the chole. We then tried their Makhani Murg, and Paratha. As expected this combination was a winner. It also comes with a serving of pickled onions, which brings in true dhaba-style dining right at your home.

We ended our meal with the dessert of the day — Gajar Ka Halwa. What can one say about an iconic Indian sweet like this? It was perfectly sweet and was drizzled with roasted cashew nuts. When you place an order with the cloud kitchen, make sure you ask for the dessert of the day, because they surely know how to rustle up a delicious sweet dish.

Gaajar ka halwa

What we absolutely loved about this home-kitchen is its wide range of menu. Order from Great Plates, when you are in the mood for some authentic and homemade meals that go beyond the regions.

Available online. Price for two: Rs. 700.