Everyone has learned their lessons during the lockdown. What Sahib’s Barbeque by Ohri’s in Madhapur understood was that nothing succeeds like barbeque offerings in the biryani loving Hyderabad. So in its refurbished avatar, post-lockdown, the buffet-only place opposite IKEA has been given an overall makeover with more varieties not just in the regular menu, but also in their barbeque menu. Every table comes with a barbeque frame with sizzling skewers. Meat-lovers can expect an assortment of well-cooked chicken, mutton, fish and prawns. The vegetarians have a good variety too, ranging from paneer to mushroom and pineapple barbeque.

Vikram Sinha, the corporate chef, says, “Our grill restaurant is in the prime shopping district. Hence, we have many families visiting us. Starters are what they love and we indulge them with unlimited barbeques at both the lunch and dinner buffets in the restaurant.”

Chicken Barbecue

To keep things novel, the outlet serves mocktails in quirky containers. A Pineapple Mojito comes in a container shaped like the fruit. Strawberry Mojito comes in a glass that looks like a cylinder.

Mocktails served in quirky glasses

Chef Sinha said the number of guests has increased in the last two months as they know that they are assured of all safety protocols. He says that guests dive right into Hyderabadi specialities in the main buffet. “That’s why we have maragh, paaya, lukhmi, haleem, and not to forget Hyderabadi Biryani," he adds.

Chicken Skewers

In the dessert section too, there are local favourites such as Jouzi Halwa, a Turkish delicacy which got a local makeover a century ago and takes almost 16 hours to cook. “You can call it a richer version of khova,” he adds. For the Gen Z who prefer something edgy, they have ice creams in paan, Irani chai and green chilli flavours. Yes, ice cream with a green chilli twist. “It’s always fun to let our guests guess how we make it. I never give away the secret though,” Chef Vikram quips.