Coffee and quaint décor, reminiscent of European style café is not a combination we get to see frequently in the city. With both indoor and outdoor seating, the ambience is set perfectly for a romantic dinner night or a getaway with friends. We are at the all-new 45th Avenue by Karachi Bakery in Jubilee Hills. The brand needs no introduction in the City of Nawabs. “We wanted to break away from the monotonous dishes offered in cafés. 45th Avenue is for all those who love classic and simple European food. We flew down chefs from different parts of France and Turkey to train the in-house chefs on the true art of French baking,” shares chef Pramit, adding that he is looking forward to serving freshly-baked desserts and delectable savouries.

Brews and salads

We started our dining session with Cappuccino coffee, Almond Croissant and Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookies. The coffee, prepared with freshly brewed beans had strong flavours and the rich cookies went with it perfectly. The Almond Croissant, which had a French vanilla filling was creamy and quite flavourful.

Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookies

We then moved on to the Quinoa Salad — a classic salad loaded with the goodness of quinoa, soya chips, onions, and tomatoes. We liked how the salad had crunchy additions. From their salads section, we also tried their Tomato Burrata Salad, prepared with San Marzano tomatoes, roasted walnuts, and burrata cheese. The cheese was soft and the balsamic dressing to the salad adds a tangy flavour to the otherwise subtle dish.

Quinoa Salad

Sandwiches with a twist

From the sandwich section, we tried their signature open-face sandwiches. Crunch On The Toast was our pick for the day. Chicken strips cooked for 12 hours and then deep-fried are served on brioche bread. It is crispy and delicious. The sandwiches come with a serving of french fries. We then tried a Chicken Burger from the Handcrafted 45th Avenue Burgers section. It comes loaded with onions, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce and flavoured chicken patty. The burger is also stuffed with Peri Peri Mayo, which adds a spice kick to the burger.

Delectable desserts

We finally ended our meal with their Cookies and Cream Berliner. “We offer a new-flavoured Berliner every day. Creating something new at 45th Avenue is what I enjoy doing the most. Our Berliners prepared with fresh bread are a must-try,” says chef Mohammed Danish. Apart from these options the place also offers various cakes and pastries that are prepared in fresh batches, they also have a new take to Indian desserts. Sugar Free Flaxseed Burfis to Vegan Millet Laddoos, the dessert options are healthy and vegan-friendly. And for chocolate lovers, their specially curated Chocolate room will transport you to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Desserts gallery

Price for two: Rs. 800