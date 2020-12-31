Tucked away in Jubilee Hills, is a cafe inspired by the world created by comic books. Comic Social not only offers promising starters and pizza but also has a library comprising just comic books. Ahoy all you Marvel and DC geeks, we are talking to you.

Their Espresso coffee and burgers definitely are worth checking out. The best part about the place happens to be its spacious outdoor and indoor seating. There is enough space to enjoy a socially-distanced meal. Also, they are now hosting a special holiday menu. On offer are Spinach Corn Fritters, Mushroom Zucchini Fritters that are prepared with fresh seasonal vegetables. There are some delectable options for meat lovers as well - we recommend their Green Lamb Nuggets, Jalapeno Spicy Fried Prawns.

From their array of pizzas, Popeye's Pizza grabbed our attention. As the name suggests, it is loaded with the goodness of spinach and fitness enthusiasts might prefer this one. There are Chicken Keema and Mutton Keema Pizzas topped with well-shredded but succulent meat pieces and cheese. They seem worth the indulgence.

Kheema Pizza

The food apart, the highlight is the quaint ambience that makes it a perfect fit for lunch with your friends or a romantic dinner date for New Years’ eve. The walls replete with Hulk and Batman sketches and the board games one can play while waiting for the food is just an added bonus.

Inside Comic Social's library

The special menu is available till January 1.

Price for two: Rs 600.