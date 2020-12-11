Good Vibes Only, launched by Harish Raghavendra, Dhiraj Tella and actor Anand Devarakonda — recently seen in Middle Class Melodies — is one of the newest eateries in town, and we dropped by to check it out. “We take our food seriously. That is why we have taken the pain of planning for Good Vibes for over a year. With everything post-pandemic, we are trying to bring some form of happiness to people through our food. The place has such a vibe. From rustic interiors to walls filled with board games, the place has something for everyone,” says founder-director, Harish.

The menu has been planned and curated with the help of experienced chefs from various parts of the country. To be gin with, one can indulge in their coffees, breakfast menu, pizzas and burgers. We started our meal with their Broccoli and Almond soup. We relished every last drop of it. The almond garnish adds a twist to the subtle flavour.

Broccoli and almond soup

We then moved on to their all-day breakfast menu. From this section, we tried their signature Turkish Eggs. It comprises two poached eggs, Aleppo butter sauce, yoghurt spread and garlic bread to scoop. The butter sauce is fresh and the sumac spice in Aleppo adds a chilli-citrus flavour to the dish. We like the rather new take on this breakfast special— Turkish Eggs is a must-try.

Turkish Eggs

Next up is the main course. We tried their Grilled Fish with Caper Cream Sauce. The fish was c o o k e d t o perfection — crispy on the outside and delicate . It is topped with caramelised garlic pieces that add a crunch to a soft dish. The caper cream sauce is infused with jalapenos and herbs like oregano and thyme to add a tangy kick to the fish. You can choose your sides to go along with the fish. We picked herb rice and sauteed vegetables. The rice is flavourful and they surely know how to cook their vegetables well. The dishes are filling, and the grills are worth every penny.

Grilled Fish with caper cream sauce

We washed down the heat with Berry Blast Iced Tea. Served with lime slices, the iced-tea was rejuvenating. We noticed that the beverages menu was rather carefully curated. The beans for the coffees are shipped from an estate in Coorg. After a scrumptious meal, we moved to the final part of our tasting. We dived right into their classic Tiramisu. The Italian dessert was a delectable combination of coffee and cream.

Tiramisu

Good Vibes also offers Tollywood themed dishes. Expect a pizza that’s dedicated to actress Rashmika Madanna and her all-time favourite pizza toppings. There are Baahubali Burgers loaded with fiery Naagin sauce as well. The place has something for everyone.

Price for two: Rs. 800