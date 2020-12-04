The brownies at Theobroma are as indulgent as host and founder Kainaz Messman Harchandrai. She teamed up with her sister, Tina Messman Wykes to open their first outlet in the city — incidentally their first in South India. Although the pandemic delayed their plans by a couple of months, they managed to pick up where they left off and opened on December 1. We met Kainaz who flew down here to open the Jubilee Hills outlet. Kainaz shares, “There are a few other outlets that will open throughout this month.”



The patisserie opened to much fanfare and was well-reported on Instagram stories of several people in the city. Now one does not have to go all the way to Mumbai to bring back a box of these famed brownies. One word of advice though, if you are looking to visit the place in the evenings, do call in and check if you might find a place as it is a 12-seater.

Theobroma, Jubilee Hills

That might help in allaying your fears of social distancing as well. Kainaz tells us that this is their smallest outlet, and there will be others at Inorbit Mall, Begumpet and Gachibowli which will accommodate more people.

Brownies





Once we walk in, we immediately spot the familiar and highly- recommend Overload Brownie, Millionaire Brownie, Cookie Brownie and Outrageous Brownie on the racks. We try their Nutella

Brownie and Cookie Brownie — they are delightfully fudgy, and the latter comes with chocolate cookie bits. We like that they have eggless varieties of the same. Their Mava Cake, made from an heirloom recipe, is a winner. Subtly sweet and melt-in-the-mouth, we wouldn’t be exaggerating if we say that it is easily one of the best mava cakes available in the city. The mildly flavoured thin crackers could be ideally paired with a cup of tea. Their heart-shaped Palmiers are a bit decadent and ooze of the aroma of butter. Another find worth writing about is their Dense Loaf. It is a rich chocolate cake that’s moist and would definitely have you reach for a second helping.



Box of four assorted brownies: Rs 370 onwards

