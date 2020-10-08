World over, entremets are having a moment in the sun. The will to experiment during the lockdown has led a few experienced bakers to embark on this artisanal French dessert bandwagon. And Hyderabad’s Raunaq Muradia happens to be one of them. L’Entremet Edible Art, helmed by Raunaq redefines what your cakes could look like. This artisanal bake is traditionally served in-between meals but at the moment they are all the rage at the weddings, birthdays and intimate parties of the plush set in the city.

Raunaq Muradia

Imagine desserts so pretty that you would think twice before digging in! The well-known badminton player and coach, used the time during the lockdown to give in to his curiosity about French baking. “It began with cinnamon rolls and choux-buns before I started making entremets,” he tells us. He was inspired by French pastry chef, Amaury Guichon, whose bakes almost look like well-crafted sculptures. These made-to-order bakes that he creates are ambitious. With several layered and textures it is not easy to get right. It’s a complex — almost like art, so we understand why he calls it edible art.

The Love Entremet inspired by a lady wearing a black dress and pearls

The colours itself are so varied that it might remind you of a painting with subtle brush strokes. At times they are in monochrome, then again, some of them are replete with colours — think crimson, mellow yellow and blue glaze. In case you were wondering, Raunaq assures, most of the colours are natural. He obtains them from the United States. “The cakes usually take around a day or two from the start to the finish. The entremets also take quite a bit of his time, given the amount of sponge, ganache, nuts, just the various different layers that go in. They are customised to the hilt,” says the 33-year-old.

He loves talking to his patrons at length and understanding exactly what they want. “When you order a cake, for a birthday, wedding or even a small batch, I want it to customise it as much as I can.” he says. His inspirations are varied and the execution is close to perfect. For instance, he created an entremet inspired by a lady on her first date wearing a black cocktail dress and elegant pearls. The result is an exquisite dessert composed of vanilla sable and sponge, toffee sauce, sliced bananas, banana cremeux and toffee mousse. It is further topped with black glaze garnished with edible pearls. Their Mocha Hazelnut Cake in green velvet is yet again pleasing to the eyes, set with edible gold beads. Some of Raunaq’s other specialities include Hazelnut Praline Dark chocolate, Dark Chocolate Truffle, Vanilla White Chocolate, and Mocha milk chocolate.

Orders accepted via Instagram or WhatsApp.

Rs 300 onwards per entrement.

