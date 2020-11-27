Sometimes, heavyduty partying helps understand thee food and beverage business better. It is certainly the case with Suresh Babu V, Hariprasad K and Sunil Kumar R, the three partners of the swanky new place in town — Punjab Bistro at Inorbit Mall, HITEC City. The three founders say they were the ones who would plan the office lunches and off-site dinners. So they understood what customers want. “Our day job is in IT Telecom but experimenting with food is our passion and that is why we decided to start this venture,” says Suresh.

One of the partners, Hariprasad is quick to add, “The 120-seater restaurant boasts an array of Punjabi delicacies. But they are different from the ones that you get in a run-of-the-mill North Indian restaurant.” We are then informed by Suresh that Punjabi delicacies are all about fresh ingredients. He adds, “We even have a dedicated personnel whose only job is to source the freshest meat.”

Food with a view

We are treated to a mini Dhai Bhalla, the amuse-bouche of the day, and it is delicious with the right amount of sweet and sour flavours. While their menu covered all the Punjabi specialties, their bestsellers were Malai Chicken Tikka and Dahi Kebab. The former is crunchy on the outside and well-cooked inside. They are seasoned well with a plethora of Punjabi spices.

Malai Chicken Tikka

Desserts here are top-notch. Among the long list including jalebi and rabdi, their Pan Kulfi that comes sprinkled with sabza and pomegranate seeds, powdered jaggery and raisins on a plate with rose petals could easily be the showstopper. “I would say the showstopper is the view of the Hanging Bridge,” says Suresh Kumar, pointing to the illuminated Durgam Cheruvu over the lake next door. Punjabi meal with the best view in the town is indeed an added bonus!

Pan Kulfi

Price for two: Rs.1500.

Picture Credits: S Senbagapandiyan