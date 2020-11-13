The festivities for Diwali might be a tad toned down this year, given the pandemic but that should not stop us from getting the best hampers for our loved ones. Several city-based brands have made sure that the hampers don’t lose their sheen — from freshly-made confectionaries to vegan options, the hampers are highly specialised this year. Here are our top picks.

Hint of sweetness

Baker-in-chief at dessert outlet, 17 Sugar Street, Ishita Raksha who has crafted a niche for herself as far as delicious brownies and tea cakes are concerned, is getting her artisanal boxes ready! This time she has created exclusive hampers comprising Chilli Chocolate, Butter Roasted Almonds, Assorted Mini Cookies and Mixed Nuts and berry. Rs. 999 onwards.

17 Sugar Street

Mithai mania

Diwali without desi sweets? That’s why Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre curated a gourmet experience with an Indian touch. Their colourful yet classy packing with their delicious spread of Indian sweets like Motichoor Laddoo, Coconut Barfi, Mysore Pak is meant to transport you to a quintessential home-style Diwali even if you are away from home. Rs. 499 onwards.

Marriott Hotel and Convention

Sugar and spice

Theory Dessert Bar and Cafe’s gift hampers, packed rather artistically offer a mix of sweet and savoury snack options in a hamper! So expect Parmesan and Chilli Grissini Breadsticks, Granola Jars and Walnut Brownies in their hamper. Rs. 1,500 onwards.

Theory Dessert Bar and Cafe

A classy affair

Be it magical Harry Potter nights or ghastly Game Of Thrones’ parties, Willow Bake Shop, Banjara Hills is known for their themed-dos and handcrafted desserts. Their gift boxes for Diwali feature classic Macarons, Filo Cheesecakes, Jars of Brittle, Truffles - they are decadent for sure! They also have specialised hampers for vegans! Rs. 500 onwards.

Willow Bake Shop

Bespoke bonanza

In case you want something customised to the hilt, and preferabbly minimalist, L’Entremet Edible Art could be worth checking out. Their intricately curated entremets are rich in flavours. You can pick from options like Belgium Chocolate Truffle, Strawberry Overload and Dolce Espresso. These traditional French bakes painstakingly crafted by Raunaq Muradia are quite the talk of the town. Rs. 300 per entremet.

L'Entremet Edible Art

Customised to the core

Is there anything like personalised gifting for Diwali? Carefully curated with chocolates, a card customised by a calligraphy artist and a red rose, Foncé Chocolatier knows just how to make our Diwali special. They have so many options to pick from Dragées bottles, Cup Cakes, or Nougat Boxes that honestly, everyone can pick their type. A perfect way to indulge in gourmet goodness this season.

Rs 500 onwards.

Foncé Chocolatier



Gifting assorted dry fruit boxes for Diwali has been a lifestyle for a while now. But, if you wish to do something new this Diwali, then Sarga. Soiree is where you should be at. They have curated a range of hampers that come with goodies everyone loves. Brownies, Cookies, Focaccia Loaves, Assorted Buns, are great grabs for this festive season. Rs. 1,000 onwards.

Sarga. Soiree

Chocolates and more!

If chocolate is what you are craving or wish to surprise a friend with, an artisanal hamper from Zuci Chocolates could be ideal. Expect hampers with Exotic Chocolate Truffles, Toffee Brownies, Chilly Almond Cake Pops are a few of the many sinful hamper options they have. Rs. 275 onwards.