Outlets that go out of the way to keep up with the promise of serving regional cuisine have been welcomed by the Hyderabadis lately. In keeping with that trend, Roshni and Errol Clive Nathan recently started The Kitchen Table. “All the dishes are inspired from the regions we have deep ties with or the food we enjoyed when we travelled,” says Roshni. These local cuisines also have a sense of nostalgia, hence it is important to get the taste right, she shares.

Caption

After two decades of experience in the food and beverages industry, the husband-wife duo bid adieu to their jobs with the hope to help people experience micro-cuisines like that from coastal Goa, Parsi specialties, Malwani delicacies of Mumbai and Bengal. The kitchen is handled by Roshni and Errol, and they strive to do their research about the ingredients such that they keep up the promise of authenticity. “It is often a lot of preparation as we make all her masalas in-house. For instance, the vinegar needed from Goan cuisine is made by us too.”

Mutton mince puffs

They began with the coastal cuisine of Goa and some of the dishes they included in the short menu were Goan Prawn Curry, Chicken Cafreal, Prawn Cafreal with desserts like Caramel Custard. That apart there are rarer options in their sides section too, like the Fish Fry In Recheado Masala. Their Aamchi Mumbai menu is a nod to Maharashtrian favourites, like Prawn Koliwada, Malwani Chicken Curry and Kheema Pav. These are destined to take you back to the Irani cafes of Mumbai and comfort food it offers. From their Parsi menu titled Husto Rumto, we suggest you try Parsi favourites like Patra Ni Macchi and Chicken Berry Pulao.

Goan prawn curry





We do recommend you try their East Indian Bottle Masala Chicken Roast from their Anglo-Indian offerings. To make sure, the taste is how it should be, she gets some of the ingredients from an Ango-Indian home in Mumbai.

A hearty Bengali spread

The latest cuisine she has introduced comes right in time during the festive season of Durga Puja, especially for all the Bengalis staying away from home and craving for home food. “I have so many memories of my mother cooking Bengali food at home,” says Roshni, elaborating that just before Durga Puja, the Bengalis in Hyderabad can look forward to their Dimer Devil made from Duck Eggs, Vegetable Chop (a mixed vegetable fritter), Kachori with fish filling, Kathi Roll and Doi Maach (fish cooked in yogurt).





Minimum order: Rs 1,000 onwards

Available on a pre-order basis.