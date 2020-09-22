The incessant rains may bring with it the urge to savour your chosen grub from the streets. Pani Puri, Sev Puri or Bhel Puri with a cup of hot lemon tea from your favourite vendor might have brightened your mood. Unfortunately, it seems like a luxury one can’t attain at the moment given circumstances. However, keeping up with the new normal, there are other alternatives. You can still enjoy a street food session at your own home, with just a bit of effort. City-based Trishala and Sushanth Agarwal recently launched an artisanal venture called Amulyam. Among other things, they have launched Street Food Kits to satisfy all these monsoon cravings.

Seasonal Pickles

Imagine curated condiments for Sev, Bhel and Pani Puri with papdis and sprinkles - all sealed and delivered, that you just have to mix it up once you get it. If you don’t manage to finish it in one sitting, you can reseal and use it again.

The husband-wife duo founded Amulyam together just before the lockdown hit. “We were inspired from the traditional cuisines we have grown up eating and now we are trying to introduce them to everyone in a contemporary way,” says Sushanth. They tell us that they are open to small party caterings as well.

Packed, sealed and ready to be delivered!

After initial trepidation and postponing the launch of the venture for a while, the couple decided to launch and get it up and running in a span of a week and a half. They first began by curating seasonal products and gift hampers with several delectable and handcrafted desserts, pickles and snacks at home. They would then be packed in dainty hampers for gifting. However, they soon decided to give other gourmet products a shot. Hence, they crafted a line of pickles like ginger and mango, dry mango, cabbage and the unique leswa or gumberry pickle. The flavours tend to be mostly seasonal and local. “We obtain the gumberry from local farmers and the recipes we use are the ones that have been passed down through generations in the family,” shares Sushanth.

However, that’s not all. Apart from satisfying the tastebuds, they have artisanal natural alternatives, Immunity Range. Think Badam Milk Masala that can be mixed and consumed with a glass of milk with some pre-exam memories from childhood. We suggest you try their Herbal Kada as well with the goodness of ginger and turmeric will fulfil all your antioxidant needs. And if you have been feeling a little sluggish lately, the Energy Mix with pepper, cardamom, chironji, pumpkin seeds will make you feel better.

Available online. Orders can be placed via Instagram messages. Rs 150 onwards.