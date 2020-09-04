First, let’s get this straight. The biryani at Hyderabad’s swanky new hangout spot, The Sanctuary Kitchen and Bar in Film Nagar, has got its stamp of approval from none other than the Babukhan family, the Nizami parivaar. Now that Sanctuary’s supremacy has been established, let’s focus on the 5,000 plants that this 12,000 square feet space boasts of, in the middle of Jubilee Hills.

Alfresco dining area

As we were admiring the plants, we heard youngsters clicking selfies at the spot that they claimed was Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati’s private den previously. Confirming the same was Gokul Krishna, the architect of the space and one of the three partners of the Sanctuary. “The idea was to design a space which had a Bali-esque feel with a Mediterranean vibe and can keep our diners happy for a leisurely four-hour meal,” he adds. Safety first, as the 220-cover bar and restaurant awaits its liquor license, it has a rich menu comprising over 150 dishes. “Currently, to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding, we are doing only 70 covers and with 30 per cent of our menu,” says Abhishek Vuppala, one of the partners and a foodie himself. The restaurant went all out to get Chef Vikram Pardeshi from Mumbai and the team that has worked in Playboy India.

Classic Cheese Burger

We started with a simple Watermelon and Feta Cheese salad and it was a sign of the good things to come. Soft and delicate, it was the right start along with the sweet lemon-based Sparkling Citrus cocktail we had. Then came the Chettinad Duck Dosa with a spicy filling and Pepper Chicken Tacos. The former, with the right amount of spice, was an amazing precursor to some fusion food like Sambar Rice Arancini and Chimi Chura Pizzas. The relaxing jasmine tea served hot straight from the beaker on the burner was a great wrap up to the Sticky Date Toffee Pudding we enjoyed. Throughout the meal, the stewards had their safety gear on and reminded us to use sanitisers every few minutes. Every level is lush with greenery or views of the greens outside — the ferns, the palms, the ornamentals and the works. “We opened a day before the lockdown and when we opened in August, the plants looked gorgeous,” adds Arjun Veeramachaneni, the partner who completes the young trio.

Lamb Biryani

The Sanctuary has over 10 private dining rooms that are ideal for small birthdays to big bachelor parties, especially the one on level one that has a private bar. The artwork and murals by Rajasthani painters and Pondicherry artists are all worth stopping by to admire, and a selfie for sure. “We left no stone unturned in getting the ambience right. It took us 15 samples before we approved the face of the Rani who rules this sanctuary,” explains Abhishek. Well, we are impressed.



Price for two: Rs 2,000

Pictures: S Senbagapandiyan