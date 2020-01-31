Zesty Morning, the new breakfast menu at ITC hotels, is all about consuming a healthy and tasty breakfast and going as local with the ingredients as possible. We dropped by at The Pavillion, ITC Kakatiya, to check out this spread. Executive chef Madhu W Krishnan from the outlet was one of the crucial members who gave the inputs for the menu. We were informed that the dishes takes into account that everyone’s becoming a lot more conscious about what they eat. So more lower glycemic index elements (diabetic-friendly) were included to avoid a slump.

Fancy a healthy start?

As we entered the outlet we countered a problem of plenty — almost like a mythic cornucopia. We were left wondering where we should start because the buffet has everything from cold-pressed juice counter to an Asian section. There are North Indian signatures — think fresh hot parathas, specially formulated with fibre-rich flour, and potato curry. At the South Indian corner, you can opt for soft idlis, fresh out of the pan dosas at the live station, a choice of accompanying chutneys and podis and of course, some piping hot sambar. Taste their Sabudana Vada with a slight hint of ghee, while you sip on their filter coffee as we did, to enjoy it to the fullest!

Sweet nothings



From their Start Afresh Menu, we tried the Puffed Amaranth Oat and Pumpkin Seed Granola and Black Rice Crepe Benedict and Caper Hollandaise. The smoked salmon with the eggs make for a wholesome combination. At the buffet, we headed to the Asian section first. Although their DIY soup counter is a popular choice, we settled for yummy chicken dumplings.

Which topping and cold cut would you choose?

We also tried a multigrain toast with a base of feta, roasted apple, pistachio butter, parmesan, microgreens and berries. There’s enough leeway to get your toast made according to your wants. Their cheese sourced is from the country’s local vendors — Kerala, Mumbai and Kodaikanal. Don’t miss out on their fruity yoghurt topped with nuts, if you are in the mood for something sweet.

Available at all The Pavillions in the country.

At ITC Kakatiya & Kohenur in Hyderabad

7 am to 10.30 am.

Starts at Rs 850.

Photos: S Senbagapandiyan