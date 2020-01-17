Zing — Sky Bar + Lounge at Hyatt Place Hyderabad is removed from the busy crossroads and bustling traffic just because of its sheer height. Located on the terrace of the five-star highrise and adorned with pleasant warm yellow lighting, the lounge is known for its delicious appetisers and entrées. Hence, when we heard they have new additions to the menu, it sounded like a good enough reason to check it out! So on the breezy winter evening this week, we stopped by to savour it. “The focus is now on the tandoor and grilled section. The idea is to provide a comfortable and light meal with drinks — that’s what the guests seem to prefer,” says head chef de cuisine Jayanto Ghosh, adding that there is a definite local spin to the dishes. Think Gongura Chicken with spicy Guntur chilli! Not only Telangana and Andhra delicacies but also a few from Bengal can be found on the menu — Daab Chingri, for instance.

Akuri and Papad



However, we began our meal with the Hariyali Bharwan Kumbh — stuffed mushroom marinated in a charcoal oven. The slight crunch as you dig into it with the mint and tomato chutney, prepared in-house, make for a light and easy snack to go with your drink. We tried it with the Orange Blossom mocktail, replete with orange — with a hint of refreshing mint and left a sweet and tangy aftertaste.

We also like what we attempted next — Turkish Chicken Kebab with Pita. Tenderly cooked morsels of chicken are served with two round pitas. That and hummus with a bowl of freshly prepared Caesar salad can make for a delightful combination. We also tried the Tangdi Kebab — yoghurt marinated chicken legs cooked in a clay oven with mint and garlic chutneys. This one can be missed because there isn’t much that’s novel about it! However, we can’t say that about the appetiser that comes in next. The Akuri and Papad, spiced scrambled eggs served in papad cones, are like an Indian taco variation that we enjoyed a great deal.



Rs 1,800 onwards.

Pics: Vinay Madapu