First the good news. Titanic, the signature dessert of the very Hyderabadi brand of EatMor is now available in White House Building, Begumpet. Now, the bad news. DeThali, the Gujrati-Rajasthani thali restaurant, has been erased to accommodate this funky new place.

Revamped iteriors

Although the ambiance remains the same - simple straight line seating with Ivory interiors, a new photo wall with a green background denotes the upgrade the restaurant has undergone to suit the new times. After the mandatory sanitiser kiosk and temperature check-in, the masked waiter ushers you in and places the water with gloved hands. You are expected to serve water yourself to avoid contact. Also, as the norms of the pandemic demand that everything remain contactless, hence the menu is now available via a QR code. It remains at the edge of each table and you need to scan and read the menu listed in the food delivery app Zomato.

A hearty spread of burgers and pizzas

"Our patrons don't need any menu card as they already know their favourites and order it even before we can reel off the menu," quips Kumar Gaurav, General Manager of EatMor and the bakery section Cake Nation. Although the front facade of the hotel is getting revamped, the interiors are largely the same and of course with fewer tables - accommodating 60 guests - to allow social distancing.

After being shut for a few months, he says the restaurant is raring to go and the new branding has got them all pumped up. EatMor is a brand that residents of Basheerbagh are familiar with and now the same brand is at Begumpet.



The general manager shares, "Guests have started trickling in the last few weeks, but most of them want to make it a quick trip. So the elaborate thalis had to give way for family favourites that are fast to make and good to eat. What's trending now are plated meals, short eats and sundaes."

I got to start with their yummy Indianised Spring Rolls - spicy and hot with loads of grated salad and then some cheesy chili toast. However, I saved up my appetite for their signature dish, the Choley Batura. A dish the size of the rice bowl in my house comes brimming with hot, spicy and tasty choley with the right amount of gravy. The purple pickled onions and the salad went well with the plate-sized fluffy and golden brown baturas. I could not resist puncturing the thin layer on top and feel childish glee as I tore off the batura and dipped it into the choley bowl. It is sufficient to feed two hungry guests and I suggest you order more after polishing it off. Then, they also have pastas, pizzas, burgers et all, but with a distinct India, or should I say, Hyderabadi spicy touch.



Titanic, their boat-shaped signature dessert with layers and layers of ice cream, nuts, sauces and wafers is a true delight. In fact, calorie counting guests can make do with one for the entire day. I also got to dig into Midnight Beauty, a tall five-scooped delight. EatMor lives up to its name and gently nudges you to eat more. Oh well, a treat after the long lockdown was totally worth it.

Meal for two: Rs 500