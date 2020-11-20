Hyderabadis love their biryani to bits, but it is high-time we got a little experimental with it. Why should only meat lovers enjoy their fill of this dish? With that in mind, A’ la Liberty has debuted Biryanis by Liberty where the chefs are trained extensively to give vegans and vegetarians an authentic biryani experience. While talking to food enthusiasts in the city, we realsized although there is an increasing number of people adopting vegetarianism, they might not have many traditional options.

Burst of flavours

We learn that a lot of research and trials were conducted to get the authenticity of taste and the right hint of spices. Cooked in mitti ki handi (clay pots), their biryanis capture the local Hyderabadi flavours quite well. Dum Kathal Biryani is inherently rich in its spices, flavourful and cooked well with the diced seasonal vegetables. Awadhi Handi Biryani, prepared with traditional condiments, is cooked with jackfruit and is indeed reminiscent of chicken.

Awadhi jackfruit biryani

The biryanis are garnished with generous amounts of cashew nuts and fried onions. We like the raita which is loaded with the goodness of freshly-chopped onions and cucumbers, which complements the spicy biryani. The salan adds a tangy twist. The dishes also come wellpacked in claypots with instructions on how to use the pots to heat.

Moplah and more

We suggest that you try Kerala’s Moplah Mock Meat Biryani that they offer. This traditional biryani is a soya-based dish cooked with a dash of coconut oil, curry leaves and peppercorns. There is more. If you are a fitness enthusiast, then the Quinoa Biryani is the right pick for you. Nothing about the flavours are overpowering but we like their comforting quality. While biryanis are what they specialise in, they have an array of kebab options. Afghani Soya Chaap, and Jwala Mirch Soya Chaap are juicy, and when eaten with their mint chutney taste delicious. Vegetarian kebabs often have the tendency to get soggy, but Liberty makes sure that does not happen.

Moplah mock meat biryani

Wash it all down with their Masala Chaas or Tamatar Basil Shorba if you find it difficult to handle their spice quotient. Special mention to Angoori Gulaab Jamun — these desserts immediately melt in your mouths and are a must-try!

Available via online orders.

Meal for two: Rs. 400.