What if we told you that you can still enjoy home food while staying away from home? Wouldn’t that make you happy? Stories In A Box — a cloud kitchen from Green Park Hospitality Services — deserves your attention for this very aspect as it aims to do so. What it promises is authentic home-cooked South Indian food, served with a side of nostalgia.

We like how their menu is neatly curated and categorised. The Tiffin Rice group includes freshly prepared Bendakaya Rice, Rajma Chawal and Carrot And Beans Poriyal Rice. They also have a section called Comfort Bowls that offers lip-smacking Mutton Soup Annam, khichdis and Rasam, Sambar Rice. Have you ever tried more than a single variety of curd rice? If you haven’t then you must with their Iyengar Curd Rice or Mango Pickle Curd Rice.

Carrot And Beans Poriyal Rice

If a wholesome and filling meal is on your list, then you could choose a customised Tiffin Box with the above options too. Pick a food option from all the categories, and you will receive a perfectly packed Tiffin Box, served with fryums and pickles. And, while you are at it, remember to try their desserts like an Apricot Pudding or a Rich Chocolate Cake. The customised Tiffin Box also comprises these dessert options. Look out for their Sunday specialities like Andhra podi, Senaga Podi and pickle, Nellore Mango Pickle.

Ghee podi

While the place specialises in South Indian meals, it is the Military Hotel Chicken Biryani that steals the show. A speciality from Tamil Nadu, this is no regular biryani. Moderately spicy, cooked with Jeera Samba Rice, people of Stories In A Box, insist you choose this from their menu.

Available via online orders.

Meal for two: Rs. 400onwards.