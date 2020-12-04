The winter in the city is getting exciting with the launches, especially when it has to do with artisanal chocolates, freshly-baked croissants and the wafting aroma of fresh cocoa. We just learnt that Foncé Chocolatier & Café is set to open its doors on December 9. However, prior to that, we received an exclusive glimpse. This experiential atelier and café founded and owned by entrepreneur couple Deepa Reddy and Jaikar Reddy is laced with their memories of travel to various corners of the world and their shared love for chocolates. Deepa says, “ I love chocolates passionately. Wherever I travelled, exploring them was on the top of the list of my activities.” That search took her to destinations like Switzerland, Italy and Dubai. Later, she became increasingly interested in the process of creating chocolates and attended workshops before opening her venture that takes its name from Fonce, which means dark in French. It alludes to the darker varieties of chocolates. Jaikar shares that the place has been almost 14 months in the making, but they have spent the last three years ideating and researching the minutest details.

Live chocolate counter





Sprawling outdoors

As you are ushered in, you can spend some time by the viewing gallery which offers a glimpse of their chocolate live kitchen. Once you walk further, you can spot a well-crafted green passage with a revolving golden logo. “Expectover 80 exotic plant varieties including Bird of Paradise, Spider Lily, and Lipstick Palm,” informs Jaikar. We like the idea of comfortable outdoor seating, which is always a better idea during the pandemic. Take a note of their artwork depicting the Mayan cultural history of Cocoa and that of the MaizeGod who has taken on the form of a cacao tree. This atelier and café, designed by architect Abhinav Batchu, is a nod to Moroccan heritage. “The idea is to create interiors that symbolise the various chocolate layers. The richness of the chocolate is depicted with Patina finish on the flooring, slight hues of gold and soft velvet touches on the walls,” shares Deepa.

Croissants, anyone?



Safety measures

The atelier has adapted the tenets of the new normal which includes regular temperature checks and sanitiser at the entrance with social distancing norms. We are told by the founders that the sanitisation of high touch surfaces is an absolute must and kitchen surface areas are cleaned rigorously at least thrice a day.

Unique chocolates

Find your flavour

The extensive array of chocolates are the highlight. The melt-in-the-mouth bonbons, chocolate-coated nuts and croissants, we suggest, you try without fail. We liked their uniquely flavoured bite-sized chocolates with a filling of matcha, caramel and orange. Their artisanal chocolates are devoid of chemicals and preservatives. Do look out for their turmeric and ginger bar, apart from the strawberry and raspberry bars. Some of the other experimental varieties include black pepper and cheese, in the chocolates. We think you must ask questions about the perfect combinations such that you pick up the one that is tailored to your taste-buds.



Opening on December 9. Price for two bars of chocolates: Rs 600 onwards.



