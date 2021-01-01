If you want to begin the New Year on a healthy note, the recently-launched Juice Lounge Juice Bar might be the place you would want to visit. Although the last year gave some of us the time to take care of our health, if you wish to take it a notch further, then this outlet has options for you. This Mumbai-based juice bar, helmed by Amit Shittal and Sumit Shittal, have collaborated with Renji Raju and Rajeev Rajappan of Wishing Tree to bring this franchise to town.

“I visited Hyderabad in 2019. When I dropped by Inorbit Mall, I thought there should be an outlet for healthy eating. So I thought it might be a good idea to have Juice Lounge here. After researching over one year, here we are, serving the city preservative-free drinks,” says Renji Raju, the owner of Juice Lounge with over 15 years of history.

Upon our recent visit, we were pleasantly surprised by their menu. They have over 100 options for you to pick from. It offers an extensive array of smoothies, milkshakes and sandwiches. We first tried their Strawberry Milkshake, which was prepared with fresh strawberries and milk. The milkshake was light on the stomach and refreshing. If you do not prefer dairy and want your shake vegan, they can customise it too.

Strawberry Milkshake

We then moved to their Vitamin Booster from their Energy Booster section. Quite delicious in its flavour palette, the drink is prepared with orange, vitamins, kiwi, apple and banana. They also have a bunch of other options like Fruit Protein Shake and Immune Booster with the goodness of fruits.

Fruit Protein Shake

From detox drinks and smoothies, we moved to their sandwich section. We tried the Paneer Tikka Sandwich. If you like more than a subtle hint of spice, the sandwich is loaded with paneer cubes and tikka sauce, which could be right up your alley. If you wish to try something new, you can also opt for their cold sandwiches. Ask them to not grill the sandwich for you and they won’t.

Paneer Tikka Sandwich

We finally ended our meal with Hangover Cure Smoothie from their Power Juice menu. “If you closely look at the ingredients, this special drink is prepared with orange, pineapple, banana and mango and they are great hangover remedies. I highly recommend you try this,” shares Renji, before signing off. If cleansing and detox has been on your mind, you must give this one a shot.

Price: Rs. 250 onwards