For those switching to vegan or gluten-free lifestyles, but do not want to just let go off desserts, Bonnie Gertrude might have something to offer. The 29-year-old homebaker has unveiled Pearfect Bond — a destination for dairy-free and comfort snacking. What is on the menu, you ask? Gourmet donuts, classic cupcakes and crunchy cookies. She offers a wide range of flavours for all the sweet specialties.

From their donuts range, we tried Funfetti — candy sprinkes — and Strawberry varieties. Freshlyprepared, the donuts are fluffy and the glazing has just the right amount of sweetness. We then moved to their cupcake section and took a bite of their classic vanilla cupcakes. Baked with flax seed powder, coconut oil, and coconut or oats flour, the cupcakes are moist. Heaped with copious amounts of sugary-sweet cream, you would not want to miss this decadent baked dish.

Donuts

“Often people consider vegan dishes to not be quite delicious. I so wished to change that perspective. I am passionate about baking, and wanted to inculcate my life experiences in the form of food. So, here is Pearfect Bond, a piece of my personality. Here, I do not compromise on quality and taste, so even non-vegans can check out these preservative-free delicacies,” shares Bonnie, while talking about the idea behind this vegan home bakery.

Cupcakes

Price: Rs. 180 and upwards.