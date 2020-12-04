We trooped into the new sprawling tripletiered, 8,000 square feet space in Anna Nagar, post the Nivar cyclone day and were delighted to find easy parking and an aesthetic walkway to the elevator. Since their bar license is pending, The Void is currently a great dining option for families also and the foosball table makes it that much more fun. Splashed with sanitiser and greeted with masked ushers, soon we settled into one of the outdoorsy chairs by the bar on the first floor that faced a line-up of television screens — perfect for those World Cup evenings.

Cue up the fun

Their second floor will have the DJ and live events, while the rooftop will be more laid back. A family-run enterprise, owner Varun Shreyas tells us that the neighbourhood bar also has a breezy balcony space. While there is a pool table and the aforementioned foosball, he adds that besides the sports element their focus is on the food. With Kochi-based consultant chef Mohamed Siddiq onboard, the menu has interesting fusion elements. “Once the liquor license comes through the menu will boast modern South Indian delicacies and more bar staples,” says the chef who has curated the menu for other watering holes in town like Off The Record and Barracuda Brew.

Quinoa give me more?

As we sip on a refreshing Virgin Mojito we soon understand the chef’s plan when we pop the amuse bouche, a pretty curl of stuffed zucchini. Our palate is ecstatic with a delicious pour of Butternut Squash Soup that has slivers of almonds in the creamy mix. The Prawn Confit in an avocado purée is the answer to shrimp cocktail, and the Quinoa Salad is another palate cleanser that prepares us for the plethora of starters. We think that the melt-in-themouth Mushroom Galouti on Pav is why fusion dishes are still in vogue! The calamari saute and the assorted tray of bruschetta that boasts toppings like spicy brain masala and mutton chukka keep us engaged. Do look out for unusual pairings of dips like the addictive roasted garlic aioli with the spice dusted Pudukottai Chicken Wings that are perfectly fried and promptly make us crave a cold beer.

Pazham and podi

A main of pre-plated meals — the portions look deceptively modest on the large plates. We wolf down delicious rolls of Zucchini Involtini sitting pretty in a pool of freshly made tomato marinara and mop it all up with a crusty loaf of bread topped with roasted veggies. The spicy podi rice that accompanies the mamsam vepudu is scrumptious by itself, while the mutton is succulent and ensures you overeat. Curious about the Pazham Nirachathu, we find ourselves stuffing our faces with the fusion dessert that has the typical stuffed Kerala bananas. Our sweet tooth takes us deeper into gluttony and we end the evening with delicious vattayappam and a star aniseinfused berry topped panna cotta.

Located at Anna Nagar East, a meal for two is priced at about Rs 1,100.