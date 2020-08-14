Dipped in white chocolate, this waffle pop on a stick is coated with cheerful, colourful cereal. And we are not done yet — it also has a garnish of cubes of homemade cheesecake and a drizzle of chocolate — an easy Instagram star. Strictly for those who like it sugary sweet, R Vignesh, owner of It’s Waffle Time, tells us that Bam Bam is his fastest moving waffle from the menu that includes waffle sandwiches, shakes and sundaes.



“I decided to go with the liege waffle — as it is made from dough and not batter like the otherwise commonly found waffles in the city. I chose this variant as right now the delivery module is strong and this waffle manages to stay crisp even after two hours,” says Vignesh, who has been in the food industry for the past four years. It’s Waffle Time shares space with his other franchisee brand, Apsara Ice Creams, down Khader Nawaz Khan Road.

We tried the Lotus Biscoff next. Not much of a looker, this one is sweet, caramel flavoured with the Lotus spread on the waffle and thickly coated with the biscuit crumbs. The Malaysian

biscuit reminds me of the local Nice variant and this one is a winner for caramel lovers.

Vignesh tells us that while the liege waffle is different from Brussels, they use premium dough that has pearl sugar, all sourced from Belgium.



Despite our tall claims of being sugar junkies, our favourite is the Berry on Top that has sweetness dialled down. The delightful dark chocolate-dipped waffle with chopped fresh strawberries is a filling dessert.

Do lookout for the customised options where you can go wild with toppings of your choice.



Waffle pops from INR 129.