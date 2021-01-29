Q min by the Indian Hotel Company (IHCL) which delivers dishes from the group’s iconic restaurants like Taj Coromandel's Golden Dragon in Chennai and Souk from Taj Mahal Palace in Delhi, has extended its culinary repertoire to include a range of comfort food.

Expect classics such as Kheema Pav, Murgh Malai Tikka, Pao Bhaji, sandwiches and pizzas. For a modern twist on evergreen flavours, look out for a Chilli Paneer Comfort Bowl and Thai Chicken Curry Puff, among others. For satiating the sweet tooth, order the Banana Walnut and Sticky Date Cake any time of the day.

This menu is currently available across eight cities in India. Hygiene efforts includes contact-less delivery and the mandatory use of protective gear for delivery executives in thoroughly sanitized vehicles. The packaging is eco-friendly utilizing bio-degradable materials, and with customized insulation boxes to preserve the food whilst being delivered.