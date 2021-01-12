Sakkarai pongal dish

This preparation is used as offerings to the deity.



o Easily prepared with limited steps, start by boiling 100ml of water and melt in 250 gms of 24 Mantra Organic jaggery powder till you see a syrup-like consistency.

o In a separate vessel, cook 100gms each of organic rice and Moong Dal in 200ml water after dry roasting them till golden.

o When the rice is half done, add 200 ml of coconut milk and cook.

o Once cooked, add the jaggery syrup and 1/4th tsp cardamom powder and mix well and turn off the heat for a sweet pongal dish.

o For the garnish, stir fry 1/4th cups each of almond, raisins, and cashews in 200 gms of ghee, till golden brown.

Ven/ Khara pongal dish

This is the salty version of pongal dish.



o In a pressure cooker, heat 100gms of ghee and stir fry 1 cup organic rice and ½ cup moong dal for 3 minutes.

o Add 4 cups of curry leaf infused water, salt and pressure cook it till 3 whistles.

o In a separate pan, stir fry 100 gms ghee, fistful cashew nuts, 1 green chilli, 1 pinch asafoetida, 1 inch chopped ginger, few curry leaves and 1 tsp each of peppercorns and cumin seeds for a minute.

o Pour this tadka over the cooked rice and your pongal dish is ready.



Puli pongal dish (tamarind rice):

Tamarind (Puli) rice pongal dish gets its name from its colour.



o In a pan, heat 2 tbsp oil and add 1 tbsp urad dal, 1 split green chili, 1 dry red chilli, 1 tsp grated ginger, ¼ tsp asafoetida, and 8 curry leaves and stir fry for a minute.o Now add tamarind paste (made out of ¼ cup tamarind and ½ cup water) and cook for 2 minutes.

o Next, mix in 3 cups of steamed 24 Mantra Organic rice and salt and cook for 5 minutes.

Sugarcane pongal dish:

o In a pressure cooker, add 1 cup dry roasted organic moong dal, 2 cups organic rice, 4 cups each of sugarcane juice and water, cook till 3 whistles.

o Heat ½ cup ghee in a pan and stir fry ½ cup chopped dates, 4 tbsp chopped cashews, ½ tsp cardamom powder and cook for a minute.

o Add this to the rice and mix well.