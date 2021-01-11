Ven Pongal

Ingredients:

Raw rice 280 gms

Moong dal 120 gms

Ghee 50 ml

Asafoetida powder 5 gms

Jeera 5 gms

Green chillies 2

Ginger (chop) 3 gms

Pepper 10 gms

Curry leaves 10

Salt to taste gms

Cashew nuts 50 gms

Turmeric powder 5 gms

Method:

1. Powder coarsely the cumin seeds and peppercorns set aside.

2. Roast the rice as well as green gram dal separately. Mix together, wash well, and add the turmeric powder and 4 ½ cups water. Cook and set aside.

3. Heat the ghee and oil in a frying pan, add the cumin seeds, peppercorns, and asafoetida powder grated ginger and curry leaves.

4. Add the cooked rice and dal and mix well. Add salt 5. Add the grated coconut; if necessary add 1/2 cup water.

6. Garnish with the fried cashew nuts.

Shared by Chef Vijay Kumar, Chef de Cuisine, Dakshin, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park.