Recipe: This wholesome and delicious Ven Pongal is perfect for the Pongal weekend
Ven Pongal
Ingredients:
Raw rice 280 gms
Moong dal 120 gms
Ghee 50 ml
Asafoetida powder 5 gms
Jeera 5 gms
Green chillies 2
Ginger (chop) 3 gms
Pepper 10 gms
Curry leaves 10
Salt to taste gms
Cashew nuts 50 gms
Turmeric powder 5 gms
Method:
1. Powder coarsely the cumin seeds and peppercorns set aside.
2. Roast the rice as well as green gram dal separately. Mix together, wash well, and add the turmeric powder and 4 ½ cups water. Cook and set aside.
3. Heat the ghee and oil in a frying pan, add the cumin seeds, peppercorns, and asafoetida powder grated ginger and curry leaves.
4. Add the cooked rice and dal and mix well. Add salt 5. Add the grated coconut; if necessary add 1/2 cup water.
6. Garnish with the fried cashew nuts.
Shared by Chef Vijay Kumar, Chef de Cuisine, Dakshin, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park.