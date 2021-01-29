If you have a palate for aromatic Indian flavours, but also wish to indulge in something continental, then the new menu, specially curated by the celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor for Starbucks, is a must-try. Age-old authentic recipes have been presented in new ways to suit the needs of millennials. A collaboration with Tata Sampann, the food tasting was done virtually with Sanjeev, Navin Gurnaney, CEO at Tata Starbucks, and Richa Arora, President, Packaged Foods, India at Tata Consumer Products.

Chef Sanjeev called this curation a ‘jugalbandi’ and guided us through the tasting. “Often we do not associate nutrition with taste. With this menu, I tried to bring something new to the Indian table. After several experiments, here we are — simple Indian flavours, but in classic western form,” shared the chef.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Our tasting began with Turmeric Brioche served with Makhani Dip. The French bread is flavoured with strong spices like turmeric and pepper. The dip that was made with fresh butter was creamy and added a great texture to the flaky dish. We then moved to Red Poha with Coconut stew. The chef mentions that this is his favourite from the menu because it is a mix of flavours from West and South India, combined with the goodness of fresh carrots, green peas, cashews, and yam. The coconut stew served along with it gives the red poha an added flavour.

Turmeric brioche with makhani dip

We then moved on to their Chole-Paneer Kulcha. We loved how the kulcha came with a generous filling of spicy chole and paneer. Although the authenticity of the dish was captured, we would have preferred a slightly more moist filling.

Chole paneer kulcha

We then tried their Bhuna Murgh Pie, which happens to be our favourite from the entire range. Inspired by the Singaporean curry puff, this flaky puff pastry is delectable and high on flavours. The meat was tender and for those who truly enjoy strong Indian spices, must give this a try. The final dish from the menu was Masala Chicken Croissant, with an interesting twist. The buttery puff pastry was filled with delicious minced chicken and cheese.

Masala chicken croissant

The virtual tasting which was quite a new concept to us ended on a satisfactory note. With all the dishes reinvented in a healthier way, one can truly savour on their delicacies.

Available across all the Starbucks outlets. The range starts from Rs. 220 onwards.