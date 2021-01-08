Ingredients:

o 12 oz. of Bassetts Vanilla Ice Cream

o 5 oz. Whole Milk

o Chai Tea Leaf (enough to fill a standard teabag)

o Orange Blossom Honey

o ½ cup Finely Chopped Roasted Salted Pistachios

o Whipped Cream

o 2 teaspoons Cinnamon

Method:

1) Put Chai Tea Leaf in a teabag or brewing method of choice.

2) Heat roughly 5 oz. of milk in a saucepan with the teabag submerged in the milk.

3) Stir the milk to avoid burning and to help with the steeping process.

4) Cook on low for ~15 mins or until the tea has flavored the milk.

5) Set milk tea aside to cool.

6) Once the milk tea has cooled, scoop Bassetts Vanilla ice cream into a blender. Three large scoops should work. Roughly 12 oz.

7) Pour cooled milk tea into the blender with the ice cream. You want a 3:1 proportion, so 3-parts ice cream to 1-part milk tea.

8) Blend until smooth and all ice cream chunks have been broken down.

9) While the milkshake is in blender, pour honey onto a small plate to prepare your serving glass.

10) Dip the rim of your serving glass in some honey.

11) Dip the honey’d rim of the serving glass in the finely chopped pistachios.

12) Pour the milkshake into the serving glass.

13) Top with whipped cream.

14) Shake some cinnamon over top for garnish.

(Recipe shared by Chef Alex Bassett Strange, Philadelphia)



Photo for representative purposes | Credit: Osama Bgid on Unsplash