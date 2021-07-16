Sugar Blushed in Hyderabad has a new menu with brownies that come in unique flavours like mint and biscoff  

From brownies to brookies, Sugar Blushed, a city-based home kitchen is known for its decadent desserts. It was by 25-year-old Fatema Kanchwala, to give her passion for baking an outlet. When she started her business a while ago, she had a limited menu with six varieties of brownies on offer. Over the years she added more options to the menu. Her latest addition is a box of assorted brownies with a mix of classic and novel flavours. She sent us a few top picks from her new menu in quirky packaging.

We first tucked into the Choco-Mint Brownies. This featured a layer of mint sandwiched between two layers of chocolate. It was rich and refreshing at the same time. Next up, was the Mixed Mini Brownie Box, which comes with options like Nutella Hazelnut, Kinder Bueno, Biscoff, Ferrero, Walnut, and Cookies n’ Cream. The Walnut and Cookies n’ Cream variants were delightfully fudgy.

Choco-Mint Brownies

The Biscoff Brownie made with the Lotus Biscoff Spread was creamy, gooey, and had all our attention. The sinful variants — Nutella Hazelnut and Ferrero — will make chocolate lovers go weak in their knees. The last one from the box, Kinder Bueno was topped with a white chocolate ganache layer making it our favourite pick from the lot.

The unique flavours and attention to detail make Sugar Blushed brownies a must-try.

PRO TIP:

Sugar Blushed’s new offerings also include brownie slabs, perfect for any celebration.

Brownie Slab

Rs. 350 upwards. Available online.