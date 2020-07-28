If you are scrambling for a healthy dip that goes amazingly well with all your zesty snacks then we have you sorted.

Here are three exotic walnut butter dip recipes for turning your evening snacks more exciting and flavourful. These versatile spreads make for perfect topping on toasts and pancakes too.



Honey California Walnut Butter



Ingredients: Two cups California walnuts | 1 tbsp honey | 1 tsp cinnamon | 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract |1 tsp walnut or vegetable oil (or as needed) | Salt to taste



Method

Preheat oven to 150°C. Place walnuts on a small baking sheet and toast for 10 minutes; let cool.

Transfer to a food processor and process until a thick paste forms. Add remaining ingredients and process until smooth.

California Walnut Parsley Pesto



Ingredients: 120 gm California Walnuts | 1 bunch parsley | 1 clove of garlic | 28 gm parmesan cheese | 4-6 tbsp olive oil |

Method

Wash the parsley, pat dry and pluck off the leaves.

Peel the garlic and chop it coarsely.

Grate the cheese.

Grind the walnuts as described in the basic recipe. As soon as the walnuts have

formed a thick paste, add the parsley, garlic, cheese and olive oil, and blend again thoroughly.

Crunchy Coconut California Walnut Butter

Ingredients: 450 gm California walnuts | Salt to taste | 1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut

Method

Toast the coconut in a dry pan at low heat until golden brown. Let cool.

Grind the walnuts and salt n a blender or food processor for 3-4 minutes until

the mixture becomes a creamy paste.

Add the toasted coconut and blend well.