What we all need right now is a generous helping of comfort food and what better than a mix of traditional and modern favourites? Ankit Sodhi, the founder of Manger By Ankit, which was started during the lockdown in 2020, says that it took his mother and him 30-odd days to come up with the first set of menus. Now, they have launched a special menu which we sampled recently.

We started the tasting with the Crispy Lotus Stems. What we liked about this starter was that it was a fine play of flavours — a mix of spicy and sweet notes. We then moved on to the Brown Onion Chicken. While the chicken was juicy and tender, what the dish lacked was a dip or a chutney to go with it. Other appetisers on the menu include Chicken 65, Loose Fried Prawns, and Fish Fingers.

Brown Onion Chicken

Our next pick from the menu was the Pad Kee Mao Chicken. The dish came loaded with vegetables like baby corn, peppers, carrots, and chicken on a bed of hot pad Thai noodles. It had just the right balance of tangy and spicy notes.

Pad Kee Mao Chicken

Up next was the Grilled Chicken In Paprika Sauce which came with a serving of herb rice. The rice was topped with fried garlic and was delicious. The chicken served with paprika-cream-based sauce was flavourful to the hilt. It also offered an assortment of vegetables like mushroom, zucchini, and broccoli. As expected, this combination was a winner. We then tried the Kung Pao Chicken which was spot on.

The latest menu from Manger By Ankit boasts classics and comfort food. When you are in a mood to try freshly-cooked meals, then this outlet is a great choice. Their pizza menu is also worth a try.

Rs. 1,000 for two. Available online