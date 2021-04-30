If we think of Oriental food in the city and the cuisine that most Hyderabadis are developing a palate for, it has to be Pan Asian. And there is always a certain level of elation in the air when a new outlet serving authentic Southeast Asian fare pops up. Just a couple of days old, Jus Gourmet, a cloud kitchen, has already garnered a loyal fanbase. The brainchild of Suprio Banerjee and Mohammad Basheer Ilyas, this restaurant is creating a buzz for their satays and noodles. They sent us a curated package and here are our top picks from the sampling you ought to check out.

Crunch time

We started our meal with the Prawns Satay, a signature grilled prawns appetiser, it came with a peanut-based dip and a lemon wedge. We loved its crunch and the creamy dip adds an elevated flavour. We then moved to the Penang Chilli Chicken, and it came with a topping of nuts and garlic. The chicken was spicy and we paired it with the chilli oil dip. Crispy on the outside and succulent on the inside, this one ticked all the boxes for us.

Something fishy

Next, we dug into their fish-based dishes. We picked the Fish In Red Chilli Paste, which true to its name was red hot and was loaded with bellpeppers. The fish was delicate, flavoursome, and had us going for more helpings. We then tasted the Fish In Chilli Oyster Sauce with their jasmine rice. Though we loved the spice quotient of the dish, we would have preferred a distinct mix of salty and sweet flavours that a usual oyster sauce boasts of.

Fish in chilli oyster sauce

Good ol’ chicken

Our next pick was the Mee Goreng, the poster child of Malaysian street food. The noodles were saucy and came with a generous topping of flavoursome chicken and bell peppers. Now we get the hype behind Mee Goreng. We finally tried the Gaeng Daeng, a Red Thai curry with chicken and steamed rice. It was delicious and the chicken was subtly flavoured. After a few more helpings of this dish, we barely had any space for the desserts.

Mee Goreng

Mango sticky rice, anyone?

However, when we saw the seasonal special — Mango Sticky Rice, we just had to dig in. The sticky-sweet rice combined with mango pieces was an absolute delight. Next up was the Blueberry Panna Cotta. It came with fresh fruits and if you ask us, it was our favourite and truly the best way to round things off.

Mango sticky rice

Rs. 1,000 for two. Available online.