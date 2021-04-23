The city’s regional and well-known restaurants might not be serving up festival specials this Ramzan season due to the pandemic. But ITC’s Kakatiya and Kohenur don't disappoint as they dish out as they are serving all our favourites. They sent us a box of decadent dishes ranging from starters to seasonal special haleem. Here’s what we loved from the tasting session.

We started our meal with the Haleem, which was cooked to perfection and came loaded with ghee and caramelised onions adding to the decadence of the dish. We then picked the petit fours — Seekh Gilafi Dum Pukht and Galouti Kebab. We dipped our juicy and well-seasoned kebabs with three chutneys that came along, garlic chutney, mint chutney, and red chilly chutney.

We then moved to the main course section that included the Laccha Paratha, Murgh Handi Qorma, Shahi Nehari, and Dal Bukhara. The paratha was flaky and was smeared with butter. The dal and nihari were high on spices and quite delicious. But it was the chicken curry that truly appealed to us. The stew was creamy and the meat tender and flavourful. We promise you cannot stop with just a bite. We then tried the Bibi Ka Murgh Pulao that transported us to food heaven. Aromatic rice combined with succulent chicken, ITC hits it right with this rice-based option instead of a regular biryani.

Chicken Pulao

After relishing piping hot food, we felt quite satisfied. But we still had to try the dessert. The Seviyon Ka Muzzafar topped with nuts is the kind of mithai that you cannot get out of your mind. Honestly, we are already craving for it again!

Rs. 3,250 for two. Available at ITC Kakatiya and Kohenur.