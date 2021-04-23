There is nothing like a scoop of ice cream on a hot summer day. Or, let us be honest here, ice cream anytime is welcome. So, that’s why we were happy when we heard that a new outlet in the city is offering a healthy alternative to it, we had to check it out. OBVSLY which is just a couple of days old in the town already has everyone’s attention for its menu.

What’s also interesting is that actor Akhil Akkineni is on board with the brand and shares that after trying OBVSLY’s gelatos, he just can’t do without them. “Being on my fitness transformation journey, I didn’t know how I would survive without ice cream and then I discovered OBVSLY. I was impressed with the calorie breakdown and how easily it was incorporated into my regular diet.”

OBVSLY sent us a package of their best-selling gelatos with a personalised letter from Akhil. We were thrilled to try these products. We first picked the Salted Caramel and it transported us to our childhood. It tasted just like an eclair candy, only this in a gelato form. Next up was the Madagascar Cocoa which was luxurious and rich. For those who enjoy strong dark chocolate, this can be their go-to dessert. Last on the tasting, which happens to be our favourite is the Ferrero. Did OBVSLY crush Ferrero Rocher chocolate to make this gelato? Yes, it was that good and we felt like we were in a chocolate paradise.

The best part about these gelatos is that every package comes with a nutritional count and calories. For fitness enthusiasts and people who are diet conscious, OBVSLY gives a chance to enjoy a guilt-free scoop of goodness.

Rs. 150 onwards. Available online