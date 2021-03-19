With the mercury soaring we know the season calls for some chilled desserts. Hence, this new opening in the city certainly piqued our interest. After finding success with their frozen yogurt in metros like Chennai and Mumbai, MyFroyoLand is all set to give Hyderabad a taste of their desserts. On a rather hot afternoon, we made our way to the all-new frozen yogurt store, tucked away in the streets of Jubilee Hills. We interacted with the founder Deeksha Trivedi who took us through their pink-and-blue-themed store. “Hyderabadis take their spices seriously. So the idea behind our yogurts is to provide the city with light and healthy desserts after a heavy meal. Also, choosing your own toppings and flavours is quite exciting,” shared Deepa.

Of rainbow sprinkles

We picked our waffle cups and moved to the frozen yogurt counter and filled them up with Nutella-Chocolate Hazelnut flavoured frozen yogurt. We then picked rainbow sprinkles, chocolate and redvelvet brownies as the toppings. We must say that the yogurt was light and the chocolate was not too rich. Of the toppings we tried, the red-velvet brownie was our favourite.

Dessert station

Bet on the boba

It was time to pick our next frozen treat and we picked the Blueberry Cheesecake. To this, we added chocolate chips and blueberry boba bubbles. While the yogurt tasted delicious, the boba is what made the dessert decadent. They melt in your mouth and the flavour just bursts on your palate. My F r o yo L a n d o f f e r s ove r 1 5 0 flavoured frozen treats, which are fat-free and gluten-free. Besides these flavours, one can also go for their vegan sorbets. The store’s topping station is loaded with various fresh seasonal fruits, chocolate sauces, bobas, brownies and candies. So, for guilt-free indulgence, a frozen yogurt seems like a great option.

Blueberry cheesecake with chocolate chips

Rs. 500 for two. At Jubilee Hills