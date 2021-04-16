Marriott’s Bidri needs no introduction thanks to its delectable food and impressive service. The restaurant which is known for its authentic Nizami food has brought out a new menu for its patrons. They call it the Memoirs of Riyasats and it includes authentic delicacies from Awadh and Punjab. We were excited to see what the menu had to offer us and were pleasantly surprised with the spread.

We started our meal by trying out their appetisers. We picked the Laal Mirchi Ka Paneer Tikka, Subz Shikampuri, Ajwaini Fish Tikka and Bhune Murgh Ke Pasandey. All the four starters were perfectly seasoned and when combined with the classic mint chutney offer a burst of flavours.

Bhune Murg Ke Pasandey

We then moved to the main course and picked three varieties of Indian bread to go with the vegetarian dishes — Dal Bidri, Paneer Pasanda, and Phaldari Kofta Curry. The paneer and kofta curries were creamy and subtly flavoured. The star has to be the dal, and those who like their food spicy will find it appetising.

Dal Bidri

Next up on the menu was an array of non-vegetarian dishes. We picked the Murgh Wajid Ali and Nalli Mutton Nihari. The chicken curry was creamy. And to add a crunch, it came topped with nuts. The nihari, however, was spicy and the meat extremely tender. Its flavourful stew only added to the dish's decadence.

Though we were almost full after sampling these dishes, we couldn’t help but try Bidri’s biryani menu. We opted for the Lucknawi Gosht Dum Biryani, which was served with a side of raita and Mirchi Ka Salan. The rice was flavourful and the mutton was well-seasoned and tender.

Lucknawi Biryani

We ended our meal with the Shahi Tukda, which had the right amount of sweetness. It was topped with nuts like almonds, pistachios, and cashews which added a crunch.

Shahi Tukda

Bidri’s new menu does take you around the country with its wide range of options. But, we must admit that the Fish Tikka and the Subz Shikampuri were the superstars. While the first appetiser is likely to melt in one’s mouth, the latter had the right spice quotient which hit the spot. We recommend you check out these dishes from the Awadhi regions!

Rs. 2,000 ++ for two. At Bidri, Secunderabad.