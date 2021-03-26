The city has a new address where you can let your hair down with a glass of your favourite cocktails and scrumptious dishes. We are talking about the all-new Blue Block Club. Just a couple of weeks old, this lounge in Jubilee Hills, with its all-blue-themed decor and a stunning view has already found a loyal set of patrons. The live-music dos are an added bonus too, however, we started our day at the club by sampling some of the dishes from their menu.

Bring out the cheese

We first picked the Vol-Au-Vent, a hollow puff pastry, it was a delight till the last bite. Staying true to their name, they serve only in blue cutlery, as all the other dishes are. It came stuffed with corn, bell peppers, and parmesan cheese. The pastry was also topped with a slice of cherry tomato. The mayonnaise dip that was served with it gave it added to taste.

Vol-Au-Vent

Next up on the menu was the BBC Special Paneer Tikka. We have been informed that this is one of their bestsellers. We enjoyed the perfectly-seasoned tikka which was plated with a dash of bell peppers and onions. The mint dip on the side did its job. For those who enjoy spicy dishes, this one is a must-try.

Paneer Tikka

Pasta calling

After trying out their petit fours, we moved to the main course section. The menu offered a wide array of dishes from Indian favourites to pizzas and pastas. We wanted to try their pastas and picked the Spaghetti Aglio-e-Olio. While the pasta tasted right, we would have preferred red some vegetables in there.

Pasta

Cocktail party

What shines in their menu is their cocktail section. Be it a fusion drink or a cocktail with a twist, the place sure knows how to get this right. From Margarita to flavoured vodka shots they have it all. We washed down the food with their signature BBC Whiskey Sour which had a dash of blueberry syrup to the drink. The taste notes ranged from sour to fruity, making it a favourite. Blue Block Club has an array of small bites that are a must-try. We also highly recommend their cocktails. They also have an interesting menu of mocktails. And the ambiance? Bring your phones out as it is totally Instagram-worthy.

Cocktails

Rs. 1,200 for two. At Jubilee Hills.