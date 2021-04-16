While we Hyderabadis love our drool-worthy biryanis and kebabs, we seek comfort in authentic Telugu food. We always go back to Andhra cuisine’s vast repertoire of regional delicacies. One such dish that never fails to impress us is garelu served with Kodi pulusu (chicken curry). We were delighted when the Brand chef of Ohri’s India, Vikram Simha decided to share this signature food recipe with our readers. “It also happens to be one of my favourites. And this is why you can now find this dish on our Ohri’s new menu,” says the chef.

Ingredients:

Garelu:

Black gram - 400 grams | Green chilies - 3 | Cumin seeds - 1 teaspoon | Oil - for frying garelu | Salt to taste.

Kodi pulusu:

Country chicken - 800 grams | Ginger garlic paste - 2 tablespoons| Chilli powder - 1 tablespoon | Turmeric powder - 1 tablespoon | Salt - to taste | Poppy seeds - 20 grams | Coconut shavings - 50 grams | Oil - 5 tablespoons | Fenugreek seeds - 3 grams | Mustard seeds - 1 teaspoon | Cumin seeds - 1 teaspoon | Dried red chillies - 3 | Curry leaves - 1 sprig | Green chilies - 4 | Onions (chopped) - 1 cup | Tomatoes (chopped) - 1 cup | Coriander powder - 2 teaspoons | Chilli powder - 2 teaspoons | Tamarind extract - 1 tablespoon | Salt to taste

Preparation:

● After washing the dal, soak it for about six hours. Then, drain the water and grind it to a thick paste. Make sure that the batter is not too watery. Once the batter is ready, add chopped green chillies, cumin seeds, and salt.

● For Gravy: Soak poppy seeds and make a paste with coconut grating.

● Also, cut the chicken into cube-sized pieces. Marinate it with turmeric powder, ginger-garlic paste, and chilli powder. Keep aside.

Method:

● Firstly, to fry your garelu, take a kadhai and heat some oil. Then, make donut-shaped dumplings of the batter and deep-fry them till they turn golden-brown.

● To cook the chicken curry, take a handi and add some oil to it. As the oil gets heated, add fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, dried red chillies, and green chillies.

● Once they are tempered, add chopped onions and sauté till they turn brown. Then, add chopped tomatoes and sauté till the tomatoes are cooked.

● Now add poppy seeds, coconut paste, and sauté for another five minutes, to ensure that any raw flavour goes away.

● To this, add marinated chicken to the handi and cook for 10 minutes as and when required keep adding water.

● Finally, add coriander powder, chilli powder, and tamarind juice.

● Sauté till the chicken is cooked.

● Serve hot with garelu.