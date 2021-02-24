Some may think it's extravagant and unnecessary but ask a true-blue biryani lover if he/she will pay to eat the world's most expensive biryani, and probably the answer will be a yes! Bombay Borough, a restaurant in Dubai, is serving the world's most expensive biryani called the Royal Gold Biryani.

The dish that was recently included in their menu costs 1,000 AED (dirhams) which is approximately INR 20,000. It is served on a large golden plate and consists of at least three kilos of rice and meat that are covered in edible 23-carat gold leaves.

Diners can choose from three different rice options: Chicken Biryani Rice, Keema Rice, and White and Saffron rice, which will also be topped with boiled eggs and baby potatoes. The dish will also have Mughlai koftas as part of its menu.

Meanwhile, the chicken dishes on the plate include Malai chicken, Rajputana Murgh Sula, and Chicken meatballs. The platter also has lamb chops and lamb Seekh Kebab that will be garnished with mint, pomegranates, roasted cashews, and fried onions.

The side dishes for this biryani feature a variety of sauces, curries, and raitas like the Nihari Salan, Jodhpuri Salan, Badami sauce topped with almonds, and pomegranate Raita.

Taking to Instagram, the Bombay Borough wrote, “It is the exuberant journey to experience Royalty. This royal meal is served in a Thaal and the Gold Biryani is garnished with 23 karat edible Gold. Need we say gold more? Pre-book yours now!”

They added, “Order on the spot will take up to 45 minutes for us to prepare, but we will make sure you have the meal of a lifetime.”