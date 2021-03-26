Dishes from South India offer a rich variety and ITC’s all-new Tiffin Tales helped us explore that. With their Gourmet Couch and four different menus to choose from, ITC offered us a selection of classic South Indian dishes that were delivered to our doorstep.

Their new range has four options to pick from. The snacking tiffin is a breakfast menu offering traditional dishes. Then they have three sets of meals, one purely vegetarian and the other two a mix of traditional vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. We were sent their type two meal set in a neatly packed box.

We started our meal with the Mokkajonna ‘65, (masala coated fried baby corn) and the Meen Varuval (grilled masala fish fillets). Both the dishes were crispy and were perfectly-spiced. After relishing the options from the small plates, we picked the Veechu Paratha and paired it with the Yera Thokku, (prawns tossed in onion and tomato gravy) and the Kozhi Melagu Curry (pepper chicken curry). While the prawn curry was quite delicious, we expected a stronger hit of pepper and spices in the chicken curry.

You can also expect regional delicacies like Cauliflower Batani Birinji (flavoured rice with cauliflower and peas), Carrot Beans Poriyal (carrots and beans tempered with grated coconut), and Appalam (fried papad). But what truly stood out for us was the Keerai Kootu (dal cooked with green leafy vegetables) and the Elaneer Payasam (kheer in coconut milk). The Kootu was a burst of flavours and we could not stop ourselves with a single bite. The kheer was light and on a hot summer day, seemed like the best thing to end the meal with.

What the menu promises is to serve authentic South Indian flavours and deserves your attention for its focus on unique dishes from the hinterland.

Rs. 2,100 ++ for the Meal Tiffin - Set Two. Available at ITC Kakatiya and Kohenur and online