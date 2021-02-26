WE HAVE BEEN guilty of stereotyping and restricting South Indian cuisine to dosa, uttapam, idli and upma. Finally, that notion of banality is being dispelled by new-age chefs and diners and ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar definitely lead the pack. Tiffin Tales by Gourmet Couch offered by ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar in Kolkata has carefully curated a mindful selection of authentic South Indian dishes, that is sure to transport you to the land of temples.

Reflecting the diverse culinary heritage of the South, the Snacking Tiffin segment offers a selection of classic flavours that can be savoured at any time of the day while the Meal Tiffins celebrate delicacies that you can order for lunch or dinner. The Snacking Tiffin has a wide variety of lip-smacking breakfast or snacking options including Kuzhi Paniyaram (seasoned rice and lentil batter cooked in paniyaram moulds), Molagai Podi Idli (mini idlis tossed in Ramnad chili spice powder), Keerai Vadai (urad and rice vadai with green chili, local greens & onion), Lemon Sevai (tempered vermicelli with lemon juice) and Thengai Paal Payasam (tender coconut in jaggery sweetened coconut milk).

Meal Tiffin

We drooled over the very unusual Lemon Sevai and highly recommend the same for its lemony zest. The coriander, coconut and tomato chutneys and the aromatic sambar with the lip-smacking items are authentic and fresh. You can wash them down with Degree Kafi — a South Indian filter coffee.

Meal Tiffin set three

The Meal Tiffin will spoil you with three equally delectable options. There’s a pure-veg selection comprising exotic dishes cooked with seasonal greens and we were charmed by the Beetroot Kola — spicy balls made with beetroot and cashew nuts — Carrot Beans Poriyal tempered with grated coconut and curry leaves and the Keerai Kootu, a broth made with local greens and moong lentils tempered with red chilli and garlic. You can also have the lightly-spiced Cauliflower Battani Brinji and flaky Veechu Paratha with Chinna Urlagadda Kurmah (baby potatoes in an aromatic curry), or the tangy Vendakai Kozhambu, an okra curry cooked in tamarind and coconut milk.

Meal Tiffin Set Two

Set two has fish and chicken options including Meen Varuval — pan-grilled masala coated fish fillets; Yera Thokku — prawns tossed in onion tomato masala with curry leaves and Kozhi Melagu Kary (a spicy pepper chicken curry) besides the delectable Rosapoo Gulkand — a melon halwa with a rose petal compote.

If you are allergic to prawns you can replace the same with Set Three that has Palletoori Mamsam Koora, a village-style mutton curry. You can order the meals through food aggregator platforms or the ITC F&B App and Takeaway option.

The Snacking Tiffin is priced at Rs 1,200++. The three sets of Meal Tiffins cost Rs 1,550++, Rs 2,100++ and Rs 1,950++ respectively.

