South Indian spiced almond pakora

Ingredients



 Whole almond (without skin) 1 cup

 Gram flour (besan) 2 tbsp

 Semolina (rava) 1 tbsp

 Refined oil (for frying)

 Kashmiri red chilli powder ½ tsp

 Turmeric powder ¼ tsp

 Cumin powder ½ tsp

 Sea salt to taste

 Asafoetida a pinch

 Freshly chopped curry leaves 2 tsp

 Water 2 tbsps

 Chopped ginger 1 tsp

 Chopped green chilli ½ tsp

Method

• Roast almonds in pre-heated oven at 180 degree Celsius for four minutes and cool it.

• Take a large bowl, combine gram flour, semolina, roasted almonds, asafoetida, and cumin powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric powder, freshly chopped curry leaves, chopped ginger and chopped green chilli. Sprinkle water and toss the almonds to coat.

• Heat oil in deep bottom pan, slowly drop in almonds and fry to golden colour.

• Drain out the excess oil. Cool it.

• It can be eaten like a snack.