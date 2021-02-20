Recipe: Chef Manish Mehrotra's South Indian spiced almond pakora makes for a delicious healthy snack
South Indian spiced almond pakora
Ingredients
Whole almond (without skin) 1 cup
Gram flour (besan) 2 tbsp
Semolina (rava) 1 tbsp
Refined oil (for frying)
Kashmiri red chilli powder ½ tsp
Turmeric powder ¼ tsp
Cumin powder ½ tsp
Sea salt to taste
Asafoetida a pinch
Freshly chopped curry leaves 2 tsp
Water 2 tbsps
Chopped ginger 1 tsp
Chopped green chilli ½ tsp
Method
• Roast almonds in pre-heated oven at 180 degree Celsius for four minutes and cool it.
• Take a large bowl, combine gram flour, semolina, roasted almonds, asafoetida, and cumin powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric powder, freshly chopped curry leaves, chopped ginger and chopped green chilli. Sprinkle water and toss the almonds to coat.
• Heat oil in deep bottom pan, slowly drop in almonds and fry to golden colour.
• Drain out the excess oil. Cool it.
• It can be eaten like a snack.