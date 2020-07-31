Recipe: This Pan-seared BBQ Chicken Bao is wholesome and delicious
Pan-seared BBQ Chicken Bao
Ingredients for the bao dough
Refined flour 100 gm
Lotus flour 100 gm
Coconut milk powder 30 gm
Baking powder 10gm
Yeast 8 gm
Sugar 100 gm
Lukewarm water 150 gm
Ingredients for the mixture
Chicken 100 gm
Hoisin sauce 10 gm
Oyster sauce 10 gm
Soy sauce 5 ml
Star anise 3 gm
Bay leaf 3 no
A pinch of salt
Sugar 5gm
Method
- Marinate the chicken with sauce and roast.
- Once done, cut into small cubes and check for seasoning.
- Now put the mixture in your dough, shape and steam for 8 to 10 minutes.
Accompaniments in the image: Chilli garlic sauce & black bean sauce
Shared by Executive sous chef Biju Philiph, The Westin Chennai Velachery.