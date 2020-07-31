Pan-seared BBQ Chicken Bao



Ingredients for the bao dough

Refined flour 100 gm

Lotus flour 100 gm

Coconut milk powder 30 gm

Baking powder 10gm

Yeast 8 gm

Sugar 100 gm

Lukewarm water 150 gm



Ingredients for the mixture

Chicken 100 gm

Hoisin sauce 10 gm

Oyster sauce 10 gm

Soy sauce 5 ml

Star anise 3 gm

Bay leaf 3 no

A pinch of salt

Sugar 5gm

Method

- Marinate the chicken with sauce and roast.

- Once done, cut into small cubes and check for seasoning.

- Now put the mixture in your dough, shape and steam for 8 to 10 minutes.



Accompaniments in the image: Chilli garlic sauce & black bean sauce

Shared by Executive sous chef Biju Philiph, The Westin Chennai Velachery.