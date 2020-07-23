This glass noodle salad is bursting with flavour. And with no sugar or fat, it might just be the perfect dish to add to your quarantine diet. Pan Asian expert and executive chef Ghanshyam Das of Neotia Hospitality in Kolkata walks us through the recipe. Here we go!

Thai Glass Noodle Salad With Lemon Chilli

(Yum Woon Sen)

Ingredients

150 gm dried glass noodles | 1 tsp oil | 25 gm chopped tofu | 5 cloves garlic, peeled and minced | 2 tsp lime juice | 3 tbsp soy sauce | 1 tbsp fish sauce or more soy sauce | 2 tsp sesame oil | 3 gm fresh

ginger root, grated | 2 gm small red Thai chili, minced | 10 gm carrot, thinly sliced or julienned | 5 gm spring onions, sliced | 5 gm fresh cilantro, chopped | 30 gm roasted peanuts

Chef Ghanshyam Das

Method

● Put the glass noodles in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Let it sit for about 10 minutes.

● Take the noodles from soaking water and add them to the pot of boiling water. Let it sit in the water for a minute, then drain and rinse with cold water. If it sticks, put it in the microwave for a couple of seconds and stir again. Cut into smaller pieces with your kitchen scissors.

● Juice the limes into a small bowl and add the soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil, ginger.

● Set some peanuts and cilantro aside for garnish. Combine all the ingredients

including the dressing in a bowl and mix well. You want the dressing to coat the noodles properly. Sprinkle with peanuts and cilantro and serve.

Tip: Refrigerate for a few minutes before you serve for a delicious chilled bite.

