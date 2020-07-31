Recipe: These Pak choy, Tofu and Shitake Cabbage Rolls are healthy and bursting with flavour
Pak choy, Tofu, Shitake Cabbage Roll
Ingredients
Napa cabbage (big leaves) 200 gm
Pak choy 30 gm
Tofu 30 gm
Celery 20 gm
Sesame oil 3 ml
Potato starch 5 gm
Ginger/garlic 5 gm
Onion 5 gm
Salt and pepper to taste
For the sauce
Chilli flakes 10 gm
Kikoman soy sauce 10 ml
Schezuan pepper corn 5 gm
Chilli bean sauce 10 gm
Method
- Blanch the cabbage leaves for a minute and drain the leaves in an ice water bath.
- Dry the leaves for the wrap. Later, for the mixture, heat oil in a wok and add ginger/garlic and onion, then pokchoy, celery and tofu and cook for a while.
- Add potato starch to soften the mixture.
- Check for seasoning, drizzle a little sesame oil and cool to room temperature.
- Once the mixture is cooled, ladle on to the blanched leaves, roll and steam for 6-8 minutes.
- Serve with the sauce.
Shared by Executive sous chef Biju Philiph, The Westin Chennai Velachery.