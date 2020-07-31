Pak choy, Tofu, Shitake Cabbage Roll



Ingredients

Napa cabbage (big leaves) 200 gm

Pak choy 30 gm

Tofu 30 gm

Celery 20 gm

Sesame oil 3 ml

Potato starch 5 gm

Ginger/garlic 5 gm

Onion 5 gm

Salt and pepper to taste



For the sauce

Chilli flakes 10 gm

Kikoman soy sauce 10 ml

Schezuan pepper corn 5 gm

Chilli bean sauce 10 gm



Method

- Blanch the cabbage leaves for a minute and drain the leaves in an ice water bath.

- Dry the leaves for the wrap. Later, for the mixture, heat oil in a wok and add ginger/garlic and onion, then pokchoy, celery and tofu and cook for a while.

- Add potato starch to soften the mixture.

- Check for seasoning, drizzle a little sesame oil and cool to room temperature.

- Once the mixture is cooled, ladle on to the blanched leaves, roll and steam for 6-8 minutes.

- Serve with the sauce.

Shared by Executive sous chef Biju Philiph, The Westin Chennai Velachery.