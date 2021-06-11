Monsoons are almost here and the cold makes us crave for the warm and spicy delicacies. Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, the Corporate Chef - Khandani Rajdhani Hyderabad bring to you delightful dishes that will spice up your monsoons

Jamnagar Potli Kachori :

Craving for a fiery snack on a monsoon evening? Then you must check out Jamnagar Potli Kachori recipe. Chef Jodharam has given a unique twist to this traditional recipe by recreating kachoris in potli-shaped rolls.

Ingredients:

Maida- 200 grams

Moong dal - 150 grams

Ghee- 25 grams

Cumin seeds - 10 grams

Til white - 10 grams

Ginger paste - 5 grams

Chilli powder - 15 grams

Turmeric powder - 2 grams

Asafoetida - 1 pinch

Ajwain - 1 tsp

Lemon – 2

Oil for Frying

Salt to taste

Spring Onion - 3 pieces

Spinach paste - 20 grams

For Dough:

Type 1 dough – Maida, ghee, palak paste, salt

Type 2 dough – Maida, chilli paste, ghee, salt

Type 3 dough – Maida, ghee, salt

For stuffing masala:

Moong dal, boiled - 150 grams

Ghee - 25 grams

Jeera - 10 grams

Til white -10 grams

Ginger paste -5 grams

Chilli powder -15 grams

Turmeric powder - 2 grams

Asafoetida - 1 pinch

Ajwain -1 teaspoon

Lemon – 2

Method:

Stuffing Masala:

1. To make the stuffing masala for the kachoris, take a thick bottom kadai and add some ghee and oil.

2. Now, add cumin seeds, ajwain, ginger paste, chilli and turmeric powders and a pinch of asafoetida.

3. Add the boiled moong dal and cook till the mixture becomes dry.

Dough preparation:

1. To make the dough, you need to prepare three different varieties of doubt as mentioned in the ingredients.

2. Once they are ready, take equal portions of the dough and roll into a small chapati or roti.

3. Now, generously stuff the rotis with the stuffing and roll it into small-bag shaped rolls or traditionally called potlis.

4. Take a strip of spring onion leaf and tie it around the mouth of the roll.

5. Deep fry the kachoris in medium hot oil.

6. Serve hot with green chutney.

Cheesy Hari Bhari Khichdi

Khichdi

For cheese lovers, this khichdi recipe is a treat. Make it for breakfast or dinner, the recipe is simple and on lazy days is a great comforting food.

Ingredients:

Processed cheese, grated - ¼ cup

Green peas - ¼ cup

Green gram, soaked overnight - ½ cup

Spinach puree - ½ cup

Soaked rice - 1 and ½ cup

Ghee - 1 tablespoon

Cumin seeds - 1 tablespoon

Garlic, chopped - 1 tablespoon

Spring onions (greens), chopped - 2 stalks

Spring onions (bulbs), chopped - 2

Salt to taste

Method:

1. Heat ghee in a pressure cooker. Add cumin seeds, garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Add spring onion bulbs and sauté for another one minute.

2. To this, add green peas, green gram and give it a nice mix. Add salt, rice and 3 cups of water. Cover and pressure cook for about six whistles.

3. Now, add spinach puree and spring onion greens. Cook this for a minute. Add ½ cup water, and mix it for two minutes. Finally, add cheese, and give it a nice stir till the cheese melts.

4. Serve hot garnished with some grated cheese.



