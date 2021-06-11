The shacks and beaches of Goa always remind one of fresh seafood. Reagan Fernandes, the executive chef of The Oakwood Residence Kapil Hyderabad is from Goa and loves to cook comforting Goan fish curry for his friends and family. Reagen has expertise in western cuisine and tells us that he loves dishes that are seasonal, simple and easy-to-cook. And, if you wish to indulge in a seafood delicacy, here is his signature recipe — Chimichurri Prawns With Salsa.

Ingredients:

King prawns - 4 | Fresh parsley - 150 grams | Fresh cilantro - 50 grams | Olive oil - 50 milliliters | Red wine vinegar - 20 milliliters | Peeled garlic - 50 grams | Ground cumin - 10 grams | Salt - 15 grams | Crushed black pepper - 0.5 grams

Chef Reagan Fernandes

For Salsa:

Tomato, diced - 100 grams | Pineapple, diced - 100 grams | Olive oil - 20 milliliters | Salt - 10 grams | Crushed black pepper - 0.5 grams

Method:

● To make the salsa, mix all the ingredients required to prepare it and your salsa is ready for dressing. Also, clean the prawns and set them aside.

● For the chimichurri marinade, chop fresh parsley, cilantro, and garlic. Add them to a mixing bowl and add olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, and pepper to taste.

● Marinate the prawns and allow them to rest for 15 minutes.

● Take a frying pan on medium heat, add olive oil, and sear prawns till golden on both sides and cook it on medium heat.

● Once cooked, remove the prawns from the pan and serve hot on the bed of salsa.