There is always a sense of nostalgia when an outlet serving is serving homely meals opens up in the city. And given the times we are in, there’s nothing more comfortable or welcome than places takes us back to our mothers’ kitchens. So, when Pappannam opened its doors in Hyderabad, we were thrilled. The cloud kitchen is a brainchild of two brothers, Lalith and Saikrishna Pothuri, who desired to give the city a feeling of home without actually cooking. “Pappannam is a brand born out of memories lurking in the corners of any Indian household. We aim to offer food that would seem like the soul of an Indian kitchen,” shared the founders.

We started our tasting with the Pappannam w/ Chicken Fry and we liked the subtleness of the dish. The chicken was tender on the inside but had a crispy layer. The crunch also elevated it. We must admit, we enjoyed this bowl.

Next up was the Pappannam w/ Karvepaku Chicken. This classic dish prepared with curry leaves has been a part of every Telugu kitchen. While the dal rice tasted right, the star had to be the karvepaku chicken. The curry introduced a tangy flavour to the meat. We also tasted a slight sourness in the food and we were informed that this happened because of the addition of fresh curd. The sour kick made the whole dish flavourful.

We then tried the Pappannam w/ Chettinad Egg, and this has to be our top pick from the tasting. The food from Chettinad is famous for being spicy and this dish was no different. It came loaded with a thick gravy and offered robust and spicy flavours to otherwise subtle dal. If you enjoy the heat in your food, then this is something that you must try.

We washed this spice-bomb down with the Jeelakarra Majjiga — flavoured buttermilk. Refreshing and light, this is a great pick on a hot day.

We ended our meal with a signature dessert from the regions of Andhra and Telangana — Basundi. A traditional mithai can simply not go wrong, right?

Rs. 400 for two. Online delivery subjected to lockdown guidelines.