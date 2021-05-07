The atmosphere in the city has been rather grim since the onslaught of the second wave of the pandemic began. However, the hospitality of strangers kept us afloat. Hyderabad too like other metros is all set to do its deed. City-based cloud kitchens, restaurants, and even individuals have come forward to deliver delicious home-cooked food to people who are in self-isolation or have no means to cook food in quarantine. We spoke to some of them who are doing everything to ensure that the city gets its nutrition.

Those that claim that Generation Z does nothing better than whining time on social media will be proved wrong by these three young undergraduate students with their outing — Fresh Serve. Nithya, Samhita, and Gayathri who are 20 years old and currently studying are leaving no stones unturned to deliver day-to-day meals. They deliver lunch and dinner for free of cost throughout the city. “We wanted to support and help the needy in dire times like these. We believe that together we are stronger and Fresh Serve is our effort to make a magnified impact on society,” shared the girls about their idea. Fresh Serve’s meals include traditional South Indian food like rasam, curry of the day, and curd served with steamed rice. Details: Food is delivered for free. You can contact Fresh Serve on Instagram.

Who better than a lifestyle coach to guide you through your quarantine on nutrition and fitness? Puja Ganeriwal, the founder of Keto by Dietifik rolled out a new initiative to deliver healthy and fresh meals to the city patrons. They are based in Madhapur and offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner plans with a dessert or a fruit juice. Their quarantine menu is primarily Indian food that offers delicacies cooked with paneer and whole vegetables. They also try to include local favourites like biryani and pav bhaji. “Home food always satisfies. We’ve been serving the city with nutritious keto and diet meals for a while now. And now as coronavirus is on a rampage, we’ve altered our menu slightly to help the quarantined to get their daily dose of carbs, proteins, and vitamins. Details: Rs. 3,800 per week. You can contact Keto By Dietifik on Instagram.

Orka Cafe needs no introduction to the city-dwellers. Known for bringing healthy food to the table, Madhu, the founder of Orka has always been passionate about nutrition and wellness. With a variety of nutrition plans rolled out for those who are in isolation, the cafe is delivering Indian dishes like rajma chawal to Continental delights like baked rice risotto. “The intensity with which the second wave hit us was overwhelming. To see our dear and near ones helpless was not a great feeling. We had to do something about it and here we are trying to simplify the nutrition intake process,” Madhu explained. Details: Rs. 999 for a day. You can contact Orka online.

The mother-son duo Kiran and Rahul who own a cloud kitchen and a restaurant respectively in the city have partnered with delivery partners to deliver freshly-cooked meals to those in isolation. “We wanted to do something for people who are unable to fend for themselves. We thought, why not deliver hearty meals with robust Indian flavours through our home kitchen — Mom’s Turf? We have not restricted our quarantine meals menu. We have whipped up some delicacies from across the country. We are also delivering the local favourite biryani on a pre-order basis,” revealed Rahul. Their meals box menu changes every day including whole meals such as soups, salads, dals, curries, desserts, and drinks. Details: `150 for vegetarian meal box and 180 for nonvegetarian meal box. You can contact them online.

Divya Sagar of Renee Foods — Teluginti Bhojanam comes with an experience of over eight years in the medical profession. When she started her venture Renee Foods just six months ago, she knew that she wanted to serve authentic Telugu food to the city. With the onset of increasing cases in the city, she started to offer whole Andhra meals to the isolated and quarantined folks. “I noticed that there are several organisations that are helping out with medicines and oxygen cylinders. But what about food? I wanted to assist in that area. So, here we are, doing our bit for Hyderabadis,” Divya told us. Renee Food’s quarantine meals include dishes like sambar, dal, tomato chutney, served with rice and pulkas. The plan also offers a soup of the day, a salad, and to wash this down, they send buttermilk or lemonade. Details: Rs. 3,000 a week. You can contact Renee Foods online.

A well-known content creator from the city. Shiwangi is popular in social circles for her fashion and beauty content. And she is using her social media presence to deliver meals for people placed under quarantine. She tells us that her motto is to serve the people and shared, “Our meals include chapati and rice served along with curry, dal and fresh salad. We are happy that we can help those who cannot serve themselves due to the illness.” Details: Shiwangi delivers food for free. You can contact her on Instagram.